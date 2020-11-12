Insider Buying: Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($196.29).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,677 ($34.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,520.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,567.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41.

About Spectris plc (SXS.L)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

