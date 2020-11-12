Insider Buying: Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) Insider Buys A$172,500.00 in Stock

Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) insider Elliot Nicholls acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,500.00 ($123,214.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.05.

Strategic Elements Ltd invests in companies focusing on rare earths and rare metals exploration and materials development. The company, through its subsidiary, Strategic Materials Pty Limited, holds a 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, Queensland, and New South Wales and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.

