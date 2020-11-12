Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $427,103.88 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $427,103.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -242.03 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $175.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avalara by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

