Insider Selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $102,703.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,197.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.