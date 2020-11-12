Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDLX opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

