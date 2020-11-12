Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $106,260.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FFIV opened at $159.66 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

