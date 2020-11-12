Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $184,000.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FREQ stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.75 million and a PE ratio of -19.51. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.