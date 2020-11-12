Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.75 million and a P/E ratio of -19.51.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.