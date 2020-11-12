Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $681,050.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00.

Freshpet stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

