Insider Selling: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $11,905.81 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $11,905.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 638,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,004.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 87.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in GTY Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

