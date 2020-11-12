Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LITE opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

