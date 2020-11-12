Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells $132,085.88 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $132,085.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $124,395.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 301 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $4,515.00.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.