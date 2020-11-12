Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $69,245.88 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,508 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $69,245.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,139.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.

Shares of MORF opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $915.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 88.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

