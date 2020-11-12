Insider Selling: OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Sells 2,521 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Jason Hwang sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $16,764.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Hwang sold 10,198 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $66,287.00.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in OP Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

