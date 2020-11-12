Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stacey Giamalis sold 226 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,650.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $385,330.00.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.