Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $82,372.50 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

