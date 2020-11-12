Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells $116,297.40 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.