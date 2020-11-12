Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of ICPT opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,418,192 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,746. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

