Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

ICPT stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,192 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,746. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

