Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Chardan Capital

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $105.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,192 shares of company stock worth $66,944,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 253,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

