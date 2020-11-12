Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,418,192 shares of company stock worth $66,944,746. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

