Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) received a €2.20 ($2.59) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.10 ($2.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

About Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

