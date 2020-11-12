Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 348,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

