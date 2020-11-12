Investec Downgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Hold

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCS. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,917,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 860,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 762,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

