Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (BC8)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR: BC8) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/12/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €166.00 ($195.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/11/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/11/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 10/27/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €162.00 ($190.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/27/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/26/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/9/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/29/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €169.40 ($199.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €159.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €181.80 ($213.88).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.