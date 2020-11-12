Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (BC8)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR: BC8) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €166.00 ($195.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/27/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €162.00 ($190.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €169.40 ($199.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €159.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €181.80 ($213.88).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

