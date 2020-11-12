Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (JWEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE: JWEL):

11/9/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.75 to C$48.00.

11/9/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$46.00.

11/6/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$42.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

11/6/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$42.00.

9/30/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.75 to C$41.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.75 to C$41.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.42 and a 1-year high of C$46.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.77.

In other Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) news, Director Catherine Potechin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$252,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

