Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 496 put options on the company. This is an increase of 854% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

RHP opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 601,764 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 686,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

