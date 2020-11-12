Investors Buy High Volume of The Chefs’ Warehouse Put Options (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,504 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,649% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.04.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

