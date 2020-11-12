Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $181.19 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $461,288.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,900 shares of company stock worth $34,119,051. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

