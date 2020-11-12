Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,472 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 117 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

