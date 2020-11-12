Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 954 call options.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $713.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.04.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after buying an additional 479,977 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after buying an additional 111,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

