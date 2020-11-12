Investors Purchase High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,215 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 5,376 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

