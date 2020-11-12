Investors Purchase High Volume of LiveRamp Call Options (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,443 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average daily volume of 555 call options.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,831 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,458,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

