Investors Purchase Large Volume of Envista Call Options (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,694% compared to the average daily volume of 241 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth about $700,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Envista by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 67.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 783,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 314,130 shares in the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

