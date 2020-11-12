iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 516,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 142,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

