iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after purchasing an additional 767,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,651,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,753,000.

VLUE stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59.

