iShares MSCI Germany ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,510 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 1,462 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,457,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after buying an additional 1,289,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after buying an additional 669,929 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,671,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,106,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

