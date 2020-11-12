iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWS)

iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,115 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 381 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF by 7,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period.

EWS stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

