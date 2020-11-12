iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

