Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,326 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,045% compared to the typical daily volume of 465 put options.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $144,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,056,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 105.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 940,510 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

