Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $20.06

Shares of Ittella International, LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $18.64. Ittella International shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 263 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ittella International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ittella International by 80.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ittella International in the second quarter worth $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ittella International during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ittella International during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ittella International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

