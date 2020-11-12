IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

