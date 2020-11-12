Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Trading 100% Higher

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)’s share price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 3,797,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,983% from the average session volume of 123,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

