Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,500 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

