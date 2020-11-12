Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €45.00 Price Target

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.88 ($58.68).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.03.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

