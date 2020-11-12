Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of TARS opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. acquired 250,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester acquired 171,875 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

