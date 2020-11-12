Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €26.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.21 ($30.84).

ETR JEN opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Jenoptik AG has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1-year high of €29.20 ($34.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.89 and a 200-day moving average of €22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

