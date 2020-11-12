Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after purchasing an additional 741,462 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 118,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

