Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Capital

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNCE. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $314.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $176,378 in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.