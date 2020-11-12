JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $27.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

